Watch CBS News

Good for your health: Sunshine and warm weather

By John Shumway

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Sunshine and warm weather good for health 00:47

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's hard to believe the change in weather in just one week and did you know the sunshine and heat are good for your health?

"The sun signals our body to produce more serotonin, which is a natural antidepressant," said Dr. Allison Bashe from New Directions Counseling. "The sun also encourages our body to produce less of a stress hormone. Because of that, we tend to feel more relaxed and less stress when the weather is warm and sunny."

Dr. Bashe said the sun also makes us more alert and alive. The warm air, she said, is good for our heart and our lungs and it lowers our blood pressure.

So, Dr. Bashe has a prescription with no copay required.

"I highly recommend that you go out and get your Vitamin D."

John Shumway
John Shumway - KDKA

John Shumway joined KDKA in October 1988 as a General Assignment Reporter. During his years at KDKA, he has anchored the morning and weekend news and is currently a featured General Assignment Reporter on the station's 4, 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts.

First published on April 23, 2022 / 11:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.