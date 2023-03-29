Summit Township filing lawsuit against sporting goods store over ammunition storage

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) - Summit Township is suing Sportsman's Supply, a sporting goods store along Route 356.

According to a report from the Butler Eagle, the lawsuit focuses on several storage containers that are being used to store ammunition outside of the business.

The lawsuit says that the president and CEO of the business, Tyler Kovach, asked for permission to store 12 containers outside in 2020.

It's now grown to 15 containers and the township gave him several extensions to remove them with the last one expiring in January.

The township said they're a public nuisance and hazard because of the ammunition inside.