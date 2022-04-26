Summer Safari: Tickets now on sale for party at Pittsburgh Zoo

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mark your calendars, party people.

The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium on Tuesday announced plans for Summer Safari: Groovin' Thru The Zoo.

Food and drink are included in the $90 general admission tickets. VIP tickets are $150 for the June 11 event.

The Zoo says local band Dr. Zoot will perform in the VIP tent. Other parts of the zoo will feature classic rock as well as music from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

The event "supports the Zoo's animals and worldwide conservation efforts," according to the zoo's website.

Partygoers must be at least 21 years old.

Click here for more information or to buy tickets.

