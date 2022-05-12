Sullivan: Crosby to be evaluated in Pittsburgh, has 'upper-body injury'

NEW YORK (KDKA) - As the Penguins regroup following a game five loss to the New York Rangers, the team is awaiting word on the status of their captain Sidney Crosby.

Crosby left the game in the second period on Wednesday night after taking a high hit from Jacob Trouba.

While the Penguins are scheduled to return to Pittsburgh today, Head Coach Mike Sullivan provided a brief update on Thursday morning before the team left New York City.

Coach Sullivan on Crosby's status: "Sid will be evaluated when he goes back to Pittsburgh with us today. He has an upper-body injury." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 12, 2022

Crosby's status remains unknown after game five.

The Penguins will have another chance to win their first-round series against the Rangers on Friday night at PPG Paints Arena in game six.

Sullivan said he believes in his team, regardless of who is in the lineup.

"We can win games regardless of who is in our lineup," Sullivan said. "We have a lot of depth in all of the positions. We believe we have what it takes to win. This group has always had the 'next man up' mentality."

Whether Sidney Crosby is part of game six, we may not know until faceoff on Friday.