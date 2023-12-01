Styx and Foreigner bringing tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Legendary classic rockers Styx and Foreigner coming to Pittsburgh next year.

Styx, the band responsible for the Steelers anthem "Renegade," and Foreigner will perform at The Pavilion at Star Lake on July 31. They'll be joined by special guest John Waite.

The classic rock bands are co-headlining the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour, hitting the road together again for the first time in 10 years. The tour kicks off on June 11 in Grand Rapids and makes dozens of stops across North America before wrapping up in Sioux Falls on Aug. 28.

"I am very much looking forward to the band being back on the road with our old friends, STYX. Our 'Soundtrack Of Summer' tour ten years ago was a blockbuster, and our tour album was a Billboard chart success. It'll be a great time had by all. As an added bonus, John Waite will accompany us on the journey, adding his #1 hits to a special night of Classic Rock," said Foreigner founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones in a news release from Live Nation.

Styx was last in town with REO Speedwagon in 2022 while Foreigner, in the middle of a two-year farewell tour, played at The Pavilion at Star Lake this summer.

"As we continue on with our Farewell Tour, I have been very moved by the support and reaction of all of our fans. To perform these next shows with our friends STYX and John Waite makes it even better. I am so looking forward to spending many beautiful summer nights all around the country, full of great Classic Rock, music, and great friends," Foreigner lead singer Kelly Hansen added in the news release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8 with presales leading up to that date.