Study: Visiting nature a few times a week has huge health benefits
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You've probably heard it before.
Are you feeling down, stressed, or just not in a great place? Go for a walk in the park.
A new study shows that saying is backed by science.
The study showed visiting nature three-to-four times a week showed 36% lower odds of using blood pressure pills, 33% lower odds of using mental health medications, and 26% lower odds of using asthma medications.
