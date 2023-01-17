Study: Visiting nature a few times a week has huge health benefits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You've probably heard it before.

Are you feeling down, stressed, or just not in a great place? Go for a walk in the park.

A new study shows that saying is backed by science.

The study showed visiting nature three-to-four times a week showed 36% lower odds of using blood pressure pills, 33% lower odds of using mental health medications, and 26% lower odds of using asthma medications.