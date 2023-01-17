Watch CBS News
Health

Study: Visiting nature a few times a week has huge health benefits

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Study: Visiting nature a few times a week has huge health benefits
Study: Visiting nature a few times a week has huge health benefits 00:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You've probably heard it before.

Are you feeling down, stressed, or just not in a great place? Go for a walk in the park.

A new study shows that saying is backed by science.

The study showed visiting nature three-to-four times a week showed 36% lower odds of using blood pressure pills, 33% lower odds of using mental health medications, and 26% lower odds of using asthma medications.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 7:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.