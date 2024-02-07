Study finds high levels of harmful chemicals in Pittsburgh's rivers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A study found high levels of harmful chemicals in Pittsburgh's rivers.

The so-called forever chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are linked to cancers and other serious health conditions.

The non-profit organization Women for a Healthy Environment tested the water at three Allegheny County wastewater treatment plants and found startling levels of PFAS, much higher near the plant's discharge site than in other parts of the river.

"This confirmed that wastewater treatment plants are a source of contamination, PFAS contamination, because they don't have the mechanisms that can filter out the PFAS chemicals," said Michelle Naccarati-Chapkis, executive director of Women for a Healthy Environment.

The nonprofit raises awareness about PFAS, which have been used for decades to make waterproof products and non-stick products.

PFAS are linked to severe health effects, including cancer, thyroid disease and liver damage.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has safety guidelines for PFAS levels, but there are no federal laws that need to be followed.

"Wastewater treatment plants have very specific things that they are filtering out and filtering for, and so PFAS is not one of those chemicals that there is a mechanism in place," Naccarati-Chapkis said.

Pennsylvania doesn't have any state laws governing PFAS, but other states are moving to find them and restrict them.

Women for a Healthy Environment believes the state needs to change its policy around testing for PFAS and deal with this developing problem with real action.

"We can all take simple steps to reduce our exposure and advocate for and use our voices for some of the things that we need from both the federal and state level," Naccarati-Chapkis said.

PFAS worry researchers because you can't see, smell or taste them. They recommend using a water pitcher or getting a filter for your faucet to reduce your exposure.