Study finds the impact of climate change in Pennsylvania could cost billions by 2040

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new report is shedding light on how much climate change could cost Pennsylvanians.

The report has found that adaptions made in response to climate change could cost taxpayers more than $15 billion by 2040.

According to researchers, the study's projections are based on conservative cost estimates under a moderate climate scenario.

It includes repairs to roads and bridges from heavy rain storms and changes needed to combat warmer temperatures.

