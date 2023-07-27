Watch CBS News
Study finds the impact of climate change in Pennsylvania could cost billions by 2040

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Climate change response could cost Pennsylvanians billions
Climate change response could cost Pennsylvanians billions 00:31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new report is shedding light on how much climate change could cost Pennsylvanians. 

The report has found that adaptions made in response to climate change could cost taxpayers more than $15 billion by 2040. 

According to researchers, the study's projections are based on conservative cost estimates under a moderate climate scenario. 

It includes repairs to roads and bridges from heavy rain storms and changes needed to combat warmer temperatures. 

You can learn more about what Pennsylvania is doing to combat climate change locally at this link

First published on July 27, 2023 / 8:16 AM

