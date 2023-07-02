Study finds that a quarter of 40-year-olds in the U.S. have never been married
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you have made it to your 40th birthday and you haven't tied the knot, don't worry, you aren't alone.
A recent report from the Pew Research Center found that a quarter of 40-year-olds in the United States have never been married.
The researchers looked at how marriage rates have changed among 40-year-olds in the United States from 1850 to 2021.
They found that 40-year-old men were more likely than not to have been married than a woman.
