Study finds Steelers fans have some of the best tailgates in the NFL

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As we get our fix with the preseason, the real thing - football season - is just around the corner.

With football season comes one of the best parts of being a fan and that's tailgating.

Now, a new study took a look at which fanbases are the best at tailgating.

According to the study from Crestline, the Steelers are in the top ten, coming in at exactly there...10.

The study based its findings on food and drink options, the size of the tailgate, and of course the attire.

The New Orleans Saints took home the top spot and in a fun piece of information for us Steelers fans, coming in right behind the Steelers at 11?

The Baltimore Ravens.