Study finds nearly 57% of Americans admit to being addicted to their phones

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Alright, it's time for "Morning Show True Confessions."

Focus and your phone.

A new study from Reviews.org found that nearly 57-percent of us admit to being addicted to our phones.

That, however, only scratches the surface of the report and there are some concerning findings. Not only are we addicted, 75-percent of the responders said they're uneasy when they realize they've left their phone at home.

Think about how many times in a day you check your phone, some responders said upwards of 100.

That's about 12 times an hour, according to Reviews.org's Alex Kerai.

"We found that there's spending four hours and 25 minutes each day, that's over 65 days in the calendar year," he said.

Included in that is the streaming time, Kerai said, and as phones become a bigger player in our lives, there is still etiquette and perspective that we're working on.

For instance, he said 46-percent admit to checking their phone on a date.

"On date...probably not the best place to be checking your phone," Kerai said. "We found in our study, that 89-percent of people check their phones within the first 10 minutes of waking up."

Also, 60-percent of respondents said they sleep with their phones.

"You know, right next to you, on the bed, under the pillow, or even falling asleep while scrolling Instagram and it's just somewhere in the sheets," he said.

Apple recently warned users not to do so because of an overheating or fire risk, especially during recharging.

"I put my phone on the nightstand," Kerai said. "I charge it, I have it facing up so that they can breathe, essentially."

An encouraging result from the study is that there has been a 14-percent drop in the last year in those who admit to using or looking at their phones while driving.

But...there has been around a 75-percent increase of Americans who use their phone while on the toilet.

Simply put, Kerai said phones have replaced the magazines that used to be in the bathrooms.

One last number, 75-percent of those in the survey said they check any notification on their phone within five minutes regardless of circumstance.

The study found that it is mostly a generational thing, Gen Z check their phones immediately and get the most upset if they leave their phones at home. Meanwhile, Millennials, are the most chill about forgetting them.