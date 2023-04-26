Study finds McKeesport, Lower Burrell, and others among worst commute times in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Stacker released its list of the cities in Pennsylvania with the worst commute based on time.

Philadelphia ranked worst with an average of 33 minutes one way but most people there spent between 30 minutes and an hour going to work.

Here in our area, McKeesport has an average of more than 28 minutes, making it the worst.

Lower Burrell and New Kensington ranked high on the list as well with more than 26 minutes spent behind the wheel.

Pittsburgh proper found itself around the middle of the top 25 with an average of 24 minutes and nearly half of Pittsburghers spent between 15 and 30 minutes going to work.

