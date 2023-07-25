Study: Exposure to extreme heat, pollution could double risk of deadly heart attack

Study: Exposure to extreme heat, pollution could double risk of deadly heart attack

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Extreme temperatures and air pollution are associated with an increased risk of heart attacks that result in death.

A new study found a 74% increase during four-day heat waves with temperatures above 94 degrees and a 12% jump when temperatures drop below 37 degrees for three days.

The greatest risk comes during heat waves when the air quality is also poor.

Women and older people seemed to be most at risk.