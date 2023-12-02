Study: More exposure of loud noise from infancy to childhood can have lasting effects

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The American Academy of Pediatrics is sounding the alarm on excessive noise that kids and teens are exposed to.

They're warning that it might have permanent consequences.

A new study shows that many kids are exposed to potentially harmful noise from infancy, and the effects can last a lifetime.

For older kids, authors point to earbuds and headphones being too loud.

The study also noted concerns about infants' exposure to sleep or sound machines.

"If you are going to use a sleep machine, set it at the lowest volume possible, for the shortest time possible, and set it as far away from the baby as possible," according to Dr. Sophie Balk, pediatrician, Children's Hospital at Montefiore.

In addition to turning the volume, experts say it's a good idea for kids and teenagers to take "listening breaks" and use earbuds carefully.