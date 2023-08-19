Watch CBS News
Health

Study shows e-cigarette use after 30 days leads to shortness of breath, bronchitis symptoms

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Study shows e-cigarette use after 30 days leads to shortness of breath, bronchitis symptoms
Study shows e-cigarette use after 30 days leads to shortness of breath, bronchitis symptoms 00:56

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new survey shows that about one in 10 middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes.

"E-cigarettes are by no means risk-free. E-cigarettes carry a potential respiratory risk," according to Alayna Tackett, Center for Tobacco Research, Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Serious respiratory symptoms may not take long to appear after a young person starts using e-cigarettes.

Just using it after 30 days can lead to shortness of breath and bronchitis symptoms. This was regardless of the use of cannabis, traditional cigarettes, or second-hand smoke exposure.

The alarming findings show that just vaping on its own is harmful.

"Any young person who's not using any other products really should be aware and make a thoughtful choice before initiating e-cigarette use," Tackett added.

The CDC also says that vaping has been linked to harming the developing brain of a young person.

It's shown to hinder their ability to learn, pay attention, control impulses, and negatively affected their mood.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 8:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.