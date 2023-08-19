Study shows e-cigarette use after 30 days leads to shortness of breath, bronchitis symptoms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new survey shows that about one in 10 middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes.

"E-cigarettes are by no means risk-free. E-cigarettes carry a potential respiratory risk," according to Alayna Tackett, Center for Tobacco Research, Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Serious respiratory symptoms may not take long to appear after a young person starts using e-cigarettes.

Just using it after 30 days can lead to shortness of breath and bronchitis symptoms. This was regardless of the use of cannabis, traditional cigarettes, or second-hand smoke exposure.

The alarming findings show that just vaping on its own is harmful.

"Any young person who's not using any other products really should be aware and make a thoughtful choice before initiating e-cigarette use," Tackett added.

The CDC also says that vaping has been linked to harming the developing brain of a young person.

It's shown to hinder their ability to learn, pay attention, control impulses, and negatively affected their mood.