Study: COVID-positive children more likely to become sicker

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new study is looking at how a second respiratory illness impacts young COVID-19 patients.

Researchers looked at data on more than 4,300 children who were in the hospital due to coronavirus.

They said 21% of the patients also tested positive for another respiratory virus.

According to the study, those patients, when younger than five, tended to become sicker and develop more severe diseases. They were also more likely to need increased oxygen support and be admitted to the intensive care unit.

Experts said the findings are more reason why children must remain up-to-date and receive their COVID-19 and flu vaccines.