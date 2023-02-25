Students address bill that would allow concealed carry on college campuses across W.Va.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It may soon be legal for gun owners to conceal carry on college campuses in West Virginia.

The bill got overwhelming support on its way to the governor's desk.

Some students said they oppose it, fearing more guns will lead to more gun violence.

But others see guns as commonplace.

"I think, in this deep[ly] red state of West Virginia, I think people like myself have grown up around firearms and are taught to respect the weapon," one student added.

"I don't know who I'm sitting next to. I don't know who's carrying it. I don't trust it," said another student who opposed the legislation.

West Virginia University does not support the bill but said it does appreciate that it includes some of its recommended best practices and safeguards.