Student debt relief: Supreme Court expected to release decision today on debt forgiveness plan

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - For the millions of Americans with student loan debt, in just a matter of hours, they are expected to find out if they will get some of that debt washed away.

The Supreme Court of the United States is expected to make a ruling on President Joe Biden's loan forgiveness plan.

President Biden put a plan in place to give money back to people taking loans out for higher education, but Republican-led states said Biden did not have the authority to erase billions of dollars of debt.

Now, the decision is in the hands of the Supreme Court.

Their decision will affect some 40 million borrowers and the court is looking at two cases for its ruling.

The first was brought by a group of six Republican-led states and the other was brought by two borrowers who did not qualify for the maximum relief under the plan.

For the debt relief plan to hold as it was intended, the legality must be proven in both lawsuits.

Members of the Biden Administration feel confident they have presented the best case possible to the court.

"We feel confident we have the best case forward and we feel confident that the 43 million borrowers who need support right now to get back on their feet after the pandemic deserve the support," said U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. "You know, 90-percent of the resources going to this are to people making less than $75,000 per year."

The Republican-led states are saying that the administration must go through Congress for such a plan to put into effect and the majority conservative Supreme Court has signaled they may side with those Republican states when it comes to the legality of the program.

The Supreme Court's decision is expected sometime today.

