Police: Student choked Westmoreland County school worker with extension cord

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A student is accused of choking a school worker with an extension cord in Westmoreland County. 

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called to The Outside In School on Fort Palmer Road in Fairfield Township for a reported assault around 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the student hit the 32-year-old worker and choked him with an extension cord. 

The 15-year-old from Penn Hills was arrested. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

According to The Outside In School's website, the non-profit provides services like substance abuse treatment and juvenile justice programs. 

First published on January 18, 2023 / 2:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

