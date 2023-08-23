StubHub: Penn State football ticket sales up 150% compared to last year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Penn State football tickets are a hot item as college football season prepares to get underway.

StubHub says that sales for Penn State tickets have jumped more than 150% over last season.

Top in-demand college football games for 2023 per @StubHub:



1. Ohio State @ Notre Dame 9/23

2. Ohio State @ Michigan 11/25

3. Texas @ Alabama 9/9

4. Iowa @ Penn State 9/23

5. Florida State vs LSU 9/3

6. USC @ Notre Dame 10/14

7. West Virginia @ Penn State 9/2 — Kurt Badenhausen (@kbadenhausen) August 22, 2023

Based on ticket sales so far, StubHub says that Penn State is hosting two of the most in-demand games against West Virginia and Iowa.