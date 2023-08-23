Watch CBS News
StubHub: Penn State football ticket sales up 150% compared to last year

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Penn State football tickets are a hot item as college football season prepares to get underway.

StubHub says that sales for Penn State tickets have jumped more than 150% over last season.

Based on ticket sales so far, StubHub says that Penn State is hosting two of the most in-demand games against West Virginia and Iowa. 

First published on August 23, 2023 / 2:18 AM

