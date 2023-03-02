Struggling With Sugar: How we can cut back on sugar, keep our energy, and live healthier lives

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The science is clear - if you want to live longer, you need to consume fewer added sugars.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture tells us we consume about 150 pounds of total sugar per year, of that, 66 pounds are considered "added sugar" and that's the concern.

Most of the sugars we consume are naturally occurring.

"Predominantly in fruits, vegetables, starches, you're going to find those there because Mother Nature puts them there," said AHN Dietitian Richard Sitter.

The concern is for the added sugars that we find, especially in the drinks we consume.

"The added sugars, the refined sugars that you're going to find in a lot of your more processed foods," Sitter said. "You know, cookies, candy, potato chips, snack foods, all that kind of stuff."

Sitter said he's heard every diet imaginable from his patients.

"My carbs limit my sugars...how did that go? I lost some weight but couldn't keep it off," he explained.

So, he said to start with a self-assessment, ask the questions such as what you want to get out of it and if is it something you could do for a long period of time or even the rest of your life.

Sitter also said to resist trying to cut out sugar cold turkey.

"Rather than cutting out all sugar, I think a smarter or more sustainable approach will be limiting sugar," he said.

Sitter said you will be hungry and whatever you cut out requires putting something else hopefully, healthier, in.

He described it as the mindset of "I'm going to do a heck of a lot better because I'm putting the proper fuel into my body."

He added that it's not all about weight loss, but it's about being healthier and feeling healthier.

Now, could sugar substitutes lead to heart issues? While that's certainly true, Sitter said there are chemical substitutes and natural substitutes, but like so many things, they need to be used in moderation. There's also the option of alternating with water, maybe every other drink.

If you're looking for a way to have more energy and not feel completely worn down by the end of the day, one answer might be simple yet unexpected - cut back on your sugar intake.

Sitter said along with not trying to quit cold turkey, one other way we find ourselves having overly sugary drinks is a path paved by skipping meals.

"These missed meals, our bodies are going to want to make up for these down the road and that's where the snacking and the cravings can come back to bite any of us in the butt," he said.

SItter said it's important to get in the right foods three times a day because that foundation can help us better identify that familiar feeling - "am I truly hungry at this moment or am I craving this out of boredom?"

There are those sugar alternatives such as aspartame, Sweet-N-Low, and Equal.

"Stevia, DVM, Truvia, Monkfruit, these are coming naturally from the earth, they do not have chemicals mixed in with them," Sitter explained.

He did caution that whichever you choose, you're asking your body to make a dramatic switch.

"A lot of people are finding some of these cause headaches, some of these, in this case, they're noticing maybe some links in heart disease," he said. "I think more studies need to be done."

Sitter recommended moderating your use, don't put it in everything, and not every single drink needs sugar substitutes, and of course, water is always a good alternative.

According to Sitter, our biggest enemy is our packed full lives that leave little time for meal-planning so he recommends putting something in the crockpot, insta-pot, or air fryer.

"Something that I can utilize throughout the week has saved me the hassle of wondering what we're doing for dinner," he said.

Simply put, small changes can have big impacts and can last.