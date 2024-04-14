Watch CBS News
Strong to severe storms possible in the Pittsburgh area in the evening hours

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/14)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/14) 02:47

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today starts off calmly with sunshine and highs soaring to the low 70s. 

Showers and Strong to severe thunderstorms arrive around 3 p.m. with winds gusting around 30-40mph. 

next-24-hours.png
Conditions expected over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

We are under an "Enhanced Risk" for severe weather for most of the region meaning more numerous storms are likely to pop up. Large hail is possible and even an isolated tornado. 

severe-weather-outlook.png
Chances for severe weather on Sunday KDKA Weather Center

Monday will be the next dry and mild day where we stay mostly cloudy and highs in the low 70s.

With more rain and possible storms on the way this week, it could set us up to be the wettest April on record. Right now, we are already #3. The most monthly rain on record was 9.27" back in 1852.  

flood-advisory.png
Flood advisory in place until Thursday at 2:00 p.m. KDKA Weather Center

This is the only month on record where the #1 and #2 greatest daily precipitation totals have occurred in the same year which was April 2nd and 11th. 

7-day-forecast.png
7-day forecast: April 14, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

