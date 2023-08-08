Watch CBS News
Local News

Strong storms cause poles to fall on cars in Washington County

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Strong storms hit Washington County
Strong storms hit Washington County 02:06

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — Summer storms brought strong winds and heavy rains in areas south of Pittsburgh.

Storms Monday in Charleroi knocked down three poles, damaging three vehicles near 5th Street, and cut power off to many just before 8 a.m.

Brad Hollis' vehicle received front-end damage after a tree fell on it. 

"I just came out, there were wires all over it," he said. "The tree was across, the poles were all across the street."

Jon Noro left for work as the storm was moving through the area Monday morning.

"If I were here 20 seconds earlier, my car would have been smashed," he said.

Charleroi Fire Chief Robert Whiten Jr. said two other vehicles had minor damage and no one was hurt.

"We are assuming a little mini burst came through, dumped a lot of rain and wind," the chief said. 

Hours later, tense moments for homeowner Kayle Dipiazza on Crest Avenue. She was on her porch when the side of her home started smoldering. A wire sitting on a satellite dish shorted out, the fire chief said.

"We smelled burning plastic and the whole wire caught," she said. "I'm just happy the house didn't burn down."

Residents said they are thankful for the quick response of firefighters and crews who restored the power.

Jennifer Borrasso
Jen Borrasso - KDKA

Jennifer Borrasso joined the KDKA News team as a reporter in August 2019. Jennifer has over 20 years of broadcast experience. Her news philosophy is simple: tell good stories.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 11:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.