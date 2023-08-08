Strong storms cause poles to fall on cars in Washington County

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — Summer storms brought strong winds and heavy rains in areas south of Pittsburgh.

Storms Monday in Charleroi knocked down three poles, damaging three vehicles near 5th Street, and cut power off to many just before 8 a.m.

Brad Hollis' vehicle received front-end damage after a tree fell on it.

"I just came out, there were wires all over it," he said. "The tree was across, the poles were all across the street."

Jon Noro left for work as the storm was moving through the area Monday morning.

"If I were here 20 seconds earlier, my car would have been smashed," he said.

Charleroi Fire Chief Robert Whiten Jr. said two other vehicles had minor damage and no one was hurt.

"We are assuming a little mini burst came through, dumped a lot of rain and wind," the chief said.

Hours later, tense moments for homeowner Kayle Dipiazza on Crest Avenue. She was on her porch when the side of her home started smoldering. A wire sitting on a satellite dish shorted out, the fire chief said.

"We smelled burning plastic and the whole wire caught," she said. "I'm just happy the house didn't burn down."

Residents said they are thankful for the quick response of firefighters and crews who restored the power.

