Striking Post-Gazette union workers set to have first bargaining session with company

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Union members from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette are gaining traction in their pursuit of a contract, having been on strike for weeks now.

After picketing together on Friday, the workers on strike finalized plans for the first negotiating session between the two sides in more than two years, according to the Pittsburgh Union Progress, the publication of the striking workers.

Hi! Friendly reminder that the @PGHGuild will have our first bargaining session with the company tomorrow at 10 am at Downtown's Omni William Penn Hotel.



There'll also be a pre-bargaining rally at 9 a.m. in Mellon Square. Feel free to join us for that, or at least wish us luck!! — Joshua Axelrod (@jaxelburgh) November 14, 2022

The bargaining session will start at 10 a.m. at the Omni William Penn Hotel in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh recently announced that the Post-Gazette terminated healthcare coverage for its striking newsroom workers.

The workers, who have been on strike since last month, learned that their coverage was inactive last week, then received notice of eligibility for COBRA coverage.

Workers say they've gone five years without a contract and endured cuts to pay and vacation time, and now healthcare coverage.

Supporters of the Guild are expected to gather nearby before negotiations begin.