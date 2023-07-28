Stress Test: New research finds moderate amount of stress helps our immune systems

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - How much stress do you face in your life?

A new study indicates a connection between stress and weakening your body's ability to ward off illness and disease.

Our stress comes from a lot of places - at home, at work, but learning to cope has life-extending possibilities.

With that said, some stress can be good.

"A little bit of stress can be a positive in your life, it can be motivating," explained Cleveland Clinic psychologist Dr. Susan Albers. "Too much stress over time makes us feel overwhelmed and starts to wear and tear on the body."

Now, how could a little bit of stress help you in the long term?

"Research indicates that stress accelerates the aging process of your immune system and It is like stepping on a gas pedal, making your body age faster than it normally would," Dr. Albers said.

Dr. Albers said that stress can make you vulnerable to chronic diseases earlier in life.

"This makes a good case for spending a few minutes every day for coping with stress," she said.

While you don't want to quit your stresses like your family or job, you can manage the stress.

"Whether it is going for a mindful walk, meditating, listening to a podcast about stress reduction, or simply taking a few deep breaths to help to trigger your relaxation response," Dr. Albers recommended.

Even a slight dietary change can help reduce stress and boost your immune system.

"Eat vitamin C-rich foods," Dr. Albers recommended. "[That] includes foods like oranges, kiwis, strawberries, tomatoes, and potatoes, these foods help to boost your immune system."

Dr. ALbers went on to say to try to get some form of exercise 20 minutes each day - it helps boost serotonin which helps reduce the impact of stress hormones on your body.

So consciously take a half hour each day to get away from the stress and refocus. Eat vitamin C foods, get 20 minutes of exercise, anything that brings you relaxation.

Of course, the obvious, also try to get 7-9 hours of sleep. If you're well-rested, you're better equipped to handle stress.