Stream the KDKA Black History Month Special on CBS News Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- On this final day of Black History Month, we're asking you to join us Tuesday evening for a special KDKA Black History Month celebration.

We're showcasing our Black History Month stories throughout the entire month, all in one special.

It is streaming on CBS News Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

Find all of our Black History Month content at this link.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 2:58 PM

