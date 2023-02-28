Stream the KDKA Black History Month Special on CBS News Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- On this final day of Black History Month, we're asking you to join us Tuesday evening for a special KDKA Black History Month celebration.
We're showcasing our Black History Month stories throughout the entire month, all in one special.
It is streaming on CBS News Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. CLICK HERE TO WATCH.
Find all of our Black History Month content at this link.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.