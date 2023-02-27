Stream 'KDKA 2.0' on CBS News Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We have some exciting news to share here at KDKA-TV.
Our newsroom and a few other parts of our station recently underwent a massive renovation, and we're so proud of our new home that we want to give you a behind-the-scenes tour.
We've produced a half-hour special that includes, not only a look at our new space and the future of KDKA-TV, but also a look back at our 74 years on the air.
And we invited a group of KDKA-TV legends back to help us christen our new newsroom.
We promise, you won't want to miss this!
Please tune in for "KDKA 2.0" Monday night at 8 p.m. on CBS News Pittsburgh, streaming on KDKA.com or wherever you stream your local news.
