Stream 'KDKA 2.0' on CBS News Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We have some exciting news to share here at KDKA-TV.

Our newsroom and a few other parts of our station recently underwent a massive renovation, and we're so proud of our new home that we want to give you a behind-the-scenes tour.

We've produced a half-hour special that includes, not only a look at our new space and the future of KDKA-TV, but also a look back at our 74 years on the air.

And we invited a group of KDKA-TV legends back to help us christen our new newsroom.

We promise, you won't want to miss this!

Please tune in for "KDKA 2.0" Monday night at 8 p.m. on CBS News Pittsburgh, streaming on KDKA.com or wherever you stream your local news. 

First published on February 27, 2023 / 3:28 PM

