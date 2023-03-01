Stream "Connecting the Dots" on CBS News Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- "Connecting the Dots" features young people from around the world candidly talking about their struggles with mental health.

"We need to listen in a way that is with open eyes and with providing a safe space, providing no judgment," Weis told CBS News. "As much as we believe that we are in a world where we are all connected, the disconnect is huge. The isolation, the loneliness needed to be addressed."

CBS News licensed the documentary for an exclusive release nationwide on its streaming platforms Wednesday night. The film will be available to view on demand following the streaming event.

The filmmaker created facilitator guides, in partnership with UNICEF, for youth, parents, educators, mental health professionals, and others to watch the documentary and discuss it.

For more information on CBS News' Kids in Crisis series, visit this link.