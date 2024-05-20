Strawberry Rhubarb Hibiscus Pop-Tarts | Recipe by Eleven pastry chef Selina Progar

Chef Selina Progar teaches Mikey how to make homemade pop-tarts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Eleven pastry chef Selina Progar has an easy recipe for a sweet spring dessert that both kids and adults will love.

Strawberry Rhubarb Hibiscus Pop-Tarts

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

Preserves

Equal parts fruit and white sugar - cook stirring often until your mixture reaches 220 degrees Fahrenheit. Cool fully, and then overnight to set before filling doughs.

Pie dough

You can use American Pie dough (otherwise known as 3-2-1 dough) or store-bought dough

3-2-1 dough is 1 part water, 2 parts butter, 3 parts flour.

You can add a pinch or two of salt and sugar for flavor.

Cut butter into small chunks. Add butter, flour, salt and sugar to the mixer and mix until it looks crumbly. Add water and mix only until it comes together. Knead into a ball, and let it rest for 2 hours or overnight so the gluten relaxes.

Roll this out as thin as you would for a pie, about the thickness of a quarter!

Cut the cough into your desired shape.

Egg wash one side

Put about 1 Tablespoon of jam in the center. Lay the second piece over and press together using your finger tips, then crimp with a fork.

You may trim the edges if you want.

Egg or heavy cream washed

Bake at 325 degrees- 20 minutes convection

Let cool.

Hibiscus Tea Glaze

16 ounces of boiling water

4 tea hibiscus tea bags

Let steep 20 minutes. Cool fully!

In mixer add 1 bag of powdered sugar, and slowly add hibiscus tea until your desired consistency is reached.

If you add too much tea, add extra powdered sugar.

Top your hand pies with your glaze!

Top with your favorite sprinkle!