Watch CBS News
Local News

Stowe Township store shut down due to lack of permit, hot water, and other health risks

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Stowe Township store shut down amid health code violations
Stowe Township store shut down amid health code violations 00:21

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - An establishment in Stowe Township is being forced to close by the Allegheny County Health Department for a myriad of reasons. 

"Cravingz" on Broadway Avenue was operating without a permit when inspectors arrived to check the building. 

Once inside, they found several violations including those preparing food had been smoking, a lot of the food preparation and cooking equipment was heavily soiled, cigarette butts were found inside the handwashing station in the kitchen, and the dumpster was "overflowing" with garbage according to the report. 

They also found that there was no hot water in the building and a total of one restroom for both staff and customers. 

You can view the Allegheny County Health Department's inspection report at this link. 

Cravingz is now closed until further notice and will not be allowed to reopen until they obtain a permit, correct several things along with what was listed above, and submit plans for health and safety. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick is a Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV and studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before working in news, he worked in professional hockey communications and public relations.

First published on May 2, 2024 / 7:56 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.