Stowe Township Police searching for missing and endangered 65-year-old man, Tyrone Kelly
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Stowe Township Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing and possibly endangered 65-year-old man, Tyrone Kelly.
According to police, Kelly's family said that he suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorders and possibly is not taking his medication.
He is described as a black male, 5'5" and 200 pounds.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.
