Stowe Township Police searching for missing and endangered 65-year-old man, Tyrone Kelly

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Stowe Township Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing and possibly endangered 65-year-old man, Tyrone Kelly.

Photo of Tyrone Kelly provided by Stowe Township Police. Stowe Township Police

According to police, Kelly's family said that he suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorders and possibly is not taking his medication.

He is described as a black male, 5'5" and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.

