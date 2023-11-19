Stowe Township business owner in custody after shooting teenager attempting to steal

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A business owner is in custody after allegedly shooting a customer attempting to steal a tip jar on Saturday night.

According to Allegheny County Police, around 10 p.m. in Stowe Township, a customer entered the Hook Fish and Chicken restaurant on Broadway Avenue, reached behind the counter, and took the plastic jar used for tips.

As the 15-year-old turned and went toward the exit, the owner, 39-year-old Mohammed Hamdan, fired at least three shots from a pistol at the teenager.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police then received a call of a 15-year-old who had been shot.

Once on the scene, police reviewed the surveillance footage and determined that the owner was not threatened nor was the teenager armed.

Hamdan is now being charged with aggravated assault and was taken into custody on Sunday morning. He is now being held in the county jail awaiting arraignment.

