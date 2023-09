Storms cause flash flooding in Northern Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Storms moved quickly across Western Pennsylvania and produced some areas of flash flooding.

Sky Eye 2 captured video from above Old Perry Highway in McCandless.

KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith/Sky Eye 2

Several cars became trapped in the muddy water.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.