Strong storms with damaging winds possible in the Pittsburgh area for Memorial Day weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning, we are starting off with lows in the 60s and calm, but rain is on the way this afternoon starting to the northwest.

These will be isolated strong to severe storms with damaging winds being the biggest threat. Hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out so stay weather aware. It'll be a hot weekend with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the mid-80s.

Threats for severe weather on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

You'll want to keep outdoor plans with partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Late Sunday night around 10 p.m. is when more rain arrives and continues into Monday morning. Severe storms are possible and the risk of flooding.

Have a backup plan in place to move things inside on Memorial Day.

There will be dry time to enjoy but keep in mind that these will be scattered so not everyone will see rain all at once.

Conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

Tuesday more rain arrives, and we could have strong storms making Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day.

Wednesday is cooler with highs in the low 60s!

7-day forecast: May 25, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

