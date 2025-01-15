Man charged after attempting to steal more than 20 Terrible Towels from Giant Eagle

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is facing misdemeanor charges of retail theft after he was caught attempting to steal several Terrible Towels.

According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA-TV, police were called to the Giant Eagle location in Cranberry Township around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, just hours prior to the Steelers Wild Card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Once they arrived, they identified the suspect as Richard Williams. The Giant Eagle loss prevention team told police they observed Williams stuff several items, including 25 Terrible Towels into paper bags.

He then walked around the registers and toward the exit doors making no attempt to pay for the towels.

Williams, after being confronted by the loss prevention team, headed toward the parking lot and dropped the stolen items.

In total, it's believed Williams attempted to steal 27 items from Giant Eagle, totaling more than $300.

Police also said that Willaims has two prior retail theft convictions.