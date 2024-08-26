Sto-Rox School District hosts back-to-school pep rally

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Students across the Pittsburgh area went back to school Monday, including in McKees Rocks, where they got a special welcome to kick off a new year at Sto-Rox High School.

Bright and early on Monday morning, cheers echoed from Sto-Rox High School just as the buses arrived, as staff, members of the community, and cheerleaders like Ciana Mason, tried to energize students to start the year on the right foot.

"You get to be a part of the reason somebody else feels welcome," Mason said.

Eve Barrow is also a senior.

"They've got music playing, everybody out in the community, it's nice, it's different," Barrow said.

Edward Pierce was behind the idea as the new community liaison.

"We cheer on our football players [and] our baseball players. We want to cheer on the students coming in, [and] just let them know that they're loved, the community respects them," Pierce said.

Superintendent Megan Van Fossan loved seeing the shock on the kids' faces.

"This was an amazing opportunity for our kids to hear that they are loved and cherished and welcomed," Van Fossan said.

This new school year also comes with a new dress code.

"Kids are kids, and not all of them like it, but I've got to tell you, they looked great," Van Fossan said.

The hope is to prepare them for success in the classroom.

"We want to bring safety first, build some scholars, you know, get them on their way to the next step in life," Pierce said.

"I'm very excited, but I'm nervous because, like, you know, it's my last year. You don't get to experience high school [anymore], so try to live it to the fullest," Mason said.