Pittsburgh-area school district considering closing elementary school in need of costly renovations

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) — The future of Stewart Elementary School in the Burrell School District is murky.

The district said it is considering closing the school, which needs costly improvements

Stewart Elementary School was first built in 1931. According to school officials, while it's been a very effective place to educate young people, it's well past its prime.

KDKA-TV spoke to Michael Sakaluk, a Lower Burrell native who talked about his experience with Stewart Elementary School.

"We had three boys go through the system," he said. "Floors are buckling, the roof leaks, it's a lot of work and the boiler system is all shot."

Sakuluk told KDKA-TV that he's well aware of what school officials are saying about the condition of the 91-year-old building.

The district has the choice of renovating the building, which could cost a minimum of $17 million, according to the district

The other option is selling the building and moving students to other schools in the district. In the past, the district indicated a move like that would cost between $20 million and $26 million and require the construction of new classrooms at the other facilities.

Those in favor of shuttering the school believe while it may be more expensive to move the students now, it will save money in the long run.

Residents will have a chance to voice their opinions on the issue at the next school board meeting on June 25.