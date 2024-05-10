Watch CBS News
Local Community

Pittsburgh-area school district considering closing elementary school in need of costly renovations

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County school district considers closing elementary school
Westmoreland County school district considers closing elementary school 01:44

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) — The future of Stewart Elementary School in the Burrell School District is murky. 

The district said it is considering closing the school, which needs costly improvements

Stewart Elementary School was first built in 1931. According to school officials, while it's been a very effective place to educate young people, it's well past its prime.

KDKA-TV spoke to Michael Sakaluk, a Lower Burrell native who talked about his experience with Stewart Elementary School. 

"We had three boys go through the system," he said. "Floors are buckling, the roof leaks, it's a lot of work and the boiler system is all shot."

Sakuluk told KDKA-TV that he's well aware of what school officials are saying about the condition of the 91-year-old building.

The district has the choice of renovating the building, which could cost a minimum of $17 million, according to the district

The other option is selling the building and moving students to other schools in the district. In the past, the district indicated a move like that would cost between $20 million and $26 million and require the construction of new classrooms at the other facilities. 

Those in favor of shuttering the school believe while it may be more expensive to move the students now, it will save money in the long run. 

Residents will have a chance to voice their opinions on the issue at the next school board meeting on June 25. 

Ross Guidotti
Ross Guidotti - KDKA

Ross Guidotti, a Pittsburgh native and Point Park graduate , joined KDKA in 2001 as a general assignment reporter.

First published on May 10, 2024 / 5:48 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.