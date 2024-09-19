Watch CBS News
Stevie Wonder kicking off "Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart" tour in Pittsburgh

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Iconic musician and 25-time GRAMMY winner Stevie Wonder is hitting the road for 10 performances this fall and Pittsburgh will be one of the cities he is making a stop in. 

This October, Wonder's "Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart" performance will open in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena on October 8. 

"At the height of a critical election season and a pivotal juncture in American politics and culture, in a call for "joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war," the tour announcement said. 

The tour will also offer a designated amount of tickets for those "already working tirelessly to fix our nation's broken heart" for free. 

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 20 at noon. 

Along with Pittsburgh, Wonder will make stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Greensboro, NC, Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee, Minnesota, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. 

Tickets to the performance can be purchased on Ticketmaster at this link

