Stevie Nicks adds Pittsburgh stop to tour

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rock and roll legend Stevie Nicks is coming to Pittsburgh this fall. 

Nicks will be at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 27. 

She's currently on the road touring, and Pittsburgh is one of more than a dozen new shows just added.

"Thank you to everyone who's come out to see us so far, I've been having such a great time on the road. We are so happy to announce that we are adding 13 more shows to my 2023 tour! I hope I see you out there," she tweeted with a moon emoji. 

Nicks is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, once with Fleetwood Mac and a second time as a solo artist. 

There's also another Pennsylvania stop on the second leg of her tour. She'll be in Allentown on Nov. 4. 

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 1:07 PM

