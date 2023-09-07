DA Stephen Zappala absolves state troopers in death of Fawn Township man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala cleared state troopers in the death of a Fawn Township man last year, citing evidence, including police dash cam video.

Zappala says Zachary Cervice had a gun and was ready to use that gun on troopers and two women: his mother and girlfriend. He had a violent past and served prison time.

"The officers were, in fact, justified in the use of deadly force," Zappala said.

Zappala announced state troopers were justified in the shooting death of Zachary Cervice, 50, of Fawn Township.

Zappala showed some of what happened before and after the shooting on Oct. 31, 2021.

Cervice's mom and girlfriend escaped to a home on Shamrock Lane after he reportedly threatened to shoot family members.

Troopers arrived after 5 a.m.

"They arrived in two separate vehicles. Three troopers entered the home. Two more troopers stayed outside for civilian and officer safety," Zappala added.

Police dashcam video shows Cervice coming up the driveway with the barrel of the weapon over the steering wheel.

"You can clearly see that this is Mr. Cervice. You can also see that Mr. Cervice has brought a weapon. It is an AK-47 style assault rifle."

Zappala said you can't hear the troopers' commands to drop the weapon.

"The commands apparently were communicated loudly enough efficiently in terms of the number of times. Despite the numerous commands that were given to Mr. Cervice. Mr. Cervice failed to drop his weapon. He exits the vehicle with the weapon, and in response to that, the troopers fired," Zappala claimed.

Zappala says troopers struck Cervice five times and died at the scene. He said that alcohol and drugs were in his system.

Zappala said Cervice had bipolar disorder, was not taking his medication, and was suicidal.

KDKA-TV has reached out to Cervice's mother for comment but has not heard back.