Zappala receives enough write-in votes to run as Republican

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala received enough write-in votes to run as a Republican in November after losing the Democratic primary to challenger Matt Dugan.

Democratic voters had a chance in last week's primary to nominate a new district attorney or keep in place a long-term veteran of the office. Zappala has been Allegheny County's district attorney for 26 years.

He said he will likely run as a Republican in November, calling this "halftime." He needed at least 500 to be the Republican nominee, and the Allegheny County return board reported Tuesday that he got 9,697.

Dugan, the county's chief public defender whose office represents those unable to afford a criminal defense attorney, won with over 94,258 votes to Zappala's 75,195 in the Democratic primary.

Two other candidates received enough write-in votes on the Republican ticket. Bob Howard got 10,097 votes for controller and Herb Ohliger got 10,366 votes for treasurer. If they accept the nominations, Howard would face current County Controller Corey O'Connor and Ohliger would face nominee Erica Rocchi Brusselars for treasurer.