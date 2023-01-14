Steelers will pick 17th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Super Wild Card Weekend in the NFL but for the Steelers, the focus is now on the NFL Draft.

With the playoffs officially here we now know when the Steelers will pick in the NFL.

We have the 17th overall pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft.



📝: https://t.co/8ngHUhZyyo pic.twitter.com/ux8LJUQ34W — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 14, 2023

The Steelers will have the 17th overall pick.

This is the fourth time the Steelers have picked 17th overall in team history.

In 1981 they selected defensive end, Keith Gary, out of Oklahoma, wide receiver Charles Johnson out of Colorado in 1994, and in 2013 they picked linebacker Jarvis Jones out of Georgia.

The Steelers have picked in the top 20 four times since 2010, bringing in Maurkice Pouncey in 2010, Jarvis Jones in 2013, Ryan Shazier in 2014, and Devin Bush in 2019.

The Steelers will also have the first pick of the second round, 32nd overall, as a result of their trade with the Chicago Bears.

Earlier this season, the team sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears for their second-round pick in this year's draft.

With Miami having to forfeit their first-round pick this year, what would've normally been the 33rd overall pick, the Bears' second-round pick will now be 32nd overall as the Bears also have the first-overall pick this year.

Picking in the 30s in this era has been fruitful for the Steelers, as they've selected Heath Miller 30th overall in 2005, Cam Heyward 31st overall in 2011, and TJ Watt 30th overall in 2017.