WATCH: Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes incredible one-handed catch

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — George Pickens has arrived, Steelers fan. 

The wide receiver made an incredible one-handed catch during Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns. The rookie only needed his right hand to bring in the 36-yard pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

The Steelers scored three plays after the must-see catch, tying the game at 7-7 with 14 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 9:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

