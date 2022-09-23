WATCH: Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes incredible one-handed catch
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — George Pickens has arrived, Steelers fan.
The wide receiver made an incredible one-handed catch during Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns. The rookie only needed his right hand to bring in the 36-yard pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky.
The Steelers scored three plays after the must-see catch, tying the game at 7-7 with 14 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
