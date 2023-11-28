Steelers unveil new designs, player charities for upcoming 'My Cause My Cleats' weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When the Steelers take the field at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, players will be sporting unique cleats aimed at raising awareness for different charities as part of the NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' initiative.
The team announced on Monday what charities players would be representing and released photos of the cleats they'll be wearing.
In addition to raising awareness for a charity of the player's choosing, the players also have the option of auctioning off the game-worn cleats with 100% of the funds raised being donated to the charity.
In the past, players have worn cleats in support of Children's Hospital, the Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting, homelessness and hunger, local charities, and many others.
Here's a list of which charities/iniatives the Steelers players will be representing:
- Montravius Adams - Angel's Place
- Kwon Alexander - Autism Society
- Spencer Anderson - Autism Speaks
- Calvin Austin III - Cancer and Lymphoma Awareness
- Keanu Benton - Cerebral Palsy
- Tariq Carpenter - ADHD
- Mason Cole - The Uniform Funding Foundation
- Dylan Cook - May Foundation
- James Daniels - Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment STL
- Breiden Fehoko - Breast Cancer Awareness
- Dez Fitzpatrick - American Cancer Society
- Pat Freiermuth - Reid's Rebels
- Markus Golden - Sickle Cell Disease Foundation
- Pressley Harvin III - Heart Disease and Diabetes Awareness
- Nate and Nick Herbig - Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii
- Cameron Heyward - The Caring Place
- Connor Heyward - Cancer
- Alex Highsmith - International Justice Mission
- Cole Holcomb - Thumbs Up Mission, the Keaton Franklin Coker Foundation
- Godwin Igwebuike - Kindway
- Diontae Johnson - UPMC Magee Womens Hospital of Pittsburgh
- Miles Killebrew - CASA Las Vegas
- Christian Kuntz - Kuntz 4 Ki6s Foundation
- DeMarvin Leal - BryceStrong Foundation
- Isaiahh Loudermilk - Cancer Bridges
- Jonathan Marshall - Cure Alzheimer's Fund
- Larry Ogunjobi - The First of Many Foundation
- George Pickens - Voices Against Violence
- Kenny Pickett - Mya Lin Terry Foundation
- James Pierre - Cancer Awareness
- Joey Porter, Jr. - Jasmine Nyree Day Center/Campus
- Elijah Riley - L.I.MITLESS Foundation
- Allen Robinson II - Allen Robinson Within Reach Foundation
- Mitch Trubisky - Thumbs Up Mission, the Keaton Franklin Coker Foundation
- Levi Wallace - Levi Wallace Foundation
- Darnell Washington - Foster Love Project
- T.J. Watt - American Family Children's Hospital
- Armon Watts - The LM39 Foundation
To read more about each player's cause and why they've selected it as theirs to highlight, click here.
Kickoff for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals is set for 1 p.m. and you can watch the game on KDKA-TV.
