Steelers unveil new designs, player charities for upcoming 'My Cause My Cleats' weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When the Steelers take the field at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, players will be sporting unique cleats aimed at raising awareness for different charities as part of the NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' initiative.

The team announced on Monday what charities players would be representing and released photos of the cleats they'll be wearing.

When our players take the field on Sunday, they will be representing causes closest to their hearts. #MyCauseMyCleatshttps://t.co/emfYDekK1H — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 28, 2023

In addition to raising awareness for a charity of the player's choosing, the players also have the option of auctioning off the game-worn cleats with 100% of the funds raised being donated to the charity.

In the past, players have worn cleats in support of Children's Hospital, the Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting, homelessness and hunger, local charities, and many others.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 05: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers wears custom cleats as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign during warmups before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 05, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

Here's a list of which charities/iniatives the Steelers players will be representing:

Montravius Adams - Angel's Place

Kwon Alexander - Autism Society

Spencer Anderson - Autism Speaks

Calvin Austin III - Cancer and Lymphoma Awareness

Keanu Benton - Cerebral Palsy

Tariq Carpenter - ADHD

Mason Cole - The Uniform Funding Foundation

Dylan Cook - May Foundation

James Daniels - Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment STL

Breiden Fehoko - Breast Cancer Awareness

Dez Fitzpatrick - American Cancer Society

Pat Freiermuth - Reid's Rebels

Markus Golden - Sickle Cell Disease Foundation

Pressley Harvin III - Heart Disease and Diabetes Awareness

Nate and Nick Herbig - Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii

Cameron Heyward - The Caring Place

Connor Heyward - Cancer

Alex Highsmith - International Justice Mission

Cole Holcomb - Thumbs Up Mission, the Keaton Franklin Coker Foundation

Godwin Igwebuike - Kindway

Diontae Johnson - UPMC Magee Womens Hospital of Pittsburgh

Miles Killebrew - CASA Las Vegas

Christian Kuntz - Kuntz 4 Ki6s Foundation

DeMarvin Leal - BryceStrong Foundation

Isaiahh Loudermilk - Cancer Bridges

Jonathan Marshall - Cure Alzheimer's Fund

Larry Ogunjobi - The First of Many Foundation

George Pickens - Voices Against Violence

Kenny Pickett - Mya Lin Terry Foundation

James Pierre - Cancer Awareness

Joey Porter, Jr. - Jasmine Nyree Day Center/Campus

Elijah Riley - L.I.MITLESS Foundation

Allen Robinson II - Allen Robinson Within Reach Foundation

Mitch Trubisky - Thumbs Up Mission, the Keaton Franklin Coker Foundation

Levi Wallace - Levi Wallace Foundation

Darnell Washington - Foster Love Project

T.J. Watt - American Family Children's Hospital

Armon Watts - The LM39 Foundation

To read more about each player's cause and why they've selected it as theirs to highlight, click here.

Kickoff for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals is set for 1 p.m. and you can watch the game on KDKA-TV.