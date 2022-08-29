Steelers unveil 2022 fan merchandise and open new Pro Shop inside Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There is a fact of life when it comes to Steelers fans. Inside a closet or a drawer, you'll find their black and gold.

Sometimes it's an entire closet. The team is constantly coming up with something new and in more recent years, those items get introduced on the sidelines during a game.

The Steelers have taken the fans' quest for the latest to a new level with the construction of its 10,000 square foot Steelers Pro Shop inside Acrisure Stadium.

If the measure of a fan is what they wear, the fans put it all on display at every Steelers game -- and not long ago, the NFL started using the team on the sideline as models to create demand in the stores.

"If they see coach Tomlin, if they see the players on the sideline, putting the hats on, they want that," said Burt Lauten, Senior Director of Communications for the Steelers.

That's why you'll find the new hats that were worn during Sunday's game displayed front and center.

"Yes they are available. They actually launched on Thursday, August 25. As you can see the new logo on the front with the Steelers and AFC. You have the flat brim hat. You have the regular hat, you have a winter hat as well," Lauten said.

While you will still the Steelers' legends represented in the stands, fans love to embrace the current stars by snatching up their jerseys.

"TJ Watt was the #5 overall selling Jersey in the NFL. And like you said, Kenny Pickett, who hasn't even taken a snap yet is already the ninth best selling NFL jersey this season," Lauten said.

Lauten says Pickett is quickly endearing himself to the fans.

"It was a no brainer for him to help the fans out and do whatever he needs to do. He knows coming in as a rookie, especially being a first round draft pick and a quarterback. He knew that the spotlight was going to be on him and he's been nothing but great with fans," Lauten said.

There's also hometown merchandise which can only be found at the stadium and in the Steelers online team store, and women are playing a critical part in all of this.

"You might see more apparel on women than you do with men. We have arguably the top fan base in all of NFL for women," Lauten said.

The hottest thing going right now are the Pickett and Watt jerseys and the new sideline hat is already taking off in just a few days of sales.

For more information about the new store at Acrisure Stadium including hours of operation, click here.