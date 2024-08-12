Steelers undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop making the most of his opportunities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While several mistakes helped contribute towards the Steelers' loss to the Texans on Friday, undrafted rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop has been impressive to many.

The Steelers came up short, losing to Houston by a score of 20-12 on Friday at Acrisure Stadium, but Bishop was one of the highlights of the game.

"He's a feisty little guy," said Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. "You got a chance to see it when he came in there and blitzed on the one running back and knocked him around a little bit."

The former West Virginia University Mountaineer has been described as 'feisty' on several different occasions.

Bishop says while this may have been his first NFL game, he was still able to play with a feisty side.

"The chip never leaves my shoulder," Bishop said. "Even when I get done playing. I always have the chip on my shoulder just because of the way I grew up and things like that. It's just something that never leaves me."

"He's right in the competition in terms of being in that hunt to being the starting nickel (cornerback), so that's a good thing," Austin added.

The Steelers will continue their preseason on Saturday when they host the Buffalo Bills.

Kickoff at Acrisure Stadium is set for 7 p.m. and you can watch the game on KDKA-TV.