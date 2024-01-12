Steelers' T.J. Watt, Miles Killebrew make AP All-Pro First Team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for its playoff clash against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, two players earned All-Pro honors as the team was released on Friday afternoon.

EDGE T.J. Watt and S Miles Killebrew were both selected to the AP All-Pro First Team. This is Watt's fourth time selected on the first team, while this is Killebrew's first time earning such distinction.

Despite not being a unanimous vote for the first team, Watt did accomplish a feat on the defensive side of the ball that has never been done by an NFL player since the sack statistic started being recorded in 1982.

The Wisconsin product led the NFL in sacks with 19, being the only player to lead the NFL in sacks three separate times.

Watt added to his already stellar resume with another Pro Bowl selection, his fifth, and continued to add to his Steelers' record 96.5 career sacks.

As for Killebrew, he was also announced for the 2024 Pro Bowl roster. Since 2021, Killebrew has blocked three punts in his Steelers' tenure. That ties him with any team in that span.

"I've been doing it a long time," said Killebrew during an interview on Steelers.com. "This is my eighth year. I just try to work really hard and just keep my nose down and do what's required of me."

Watt is out for the playoff game against the Bills on Sunday afternoon on KDKA-TV. The Steelers head into the matchup as 10-point underdogs.