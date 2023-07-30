Watch CBS News
Steelers

Steelers sign linebacker Kwon Alexander to a one-year contract

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

LATROBE (KDKA) - A new face is coming to camp this week at Saint Vincent College. 

The Steelers announced the signing of free agent linebacker Kwon Alexander to a one-year contract. 

Alexander has played in 95 games, starting 86 of those. He's recorded 12.5 sacks, eight interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries. 

Last season Alexander was with New York Jets and in that time he started 12 games, recording 69 total tackles, 42 solo tackles, six tackles for loss, and one forced fumble. 

He has made stops with the 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

In order to make room for Alexander on the roster, the Steelers released offensive tackle Jarrid Williams. 

First published on July 30, 2023 / 10:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.