Steelers sign linebacker Kwon Alexander to a one-year contract

LATROBE (KDKA) - A new face is coming to camp this week at Saint Vincent College.

The Steelers announced the signing of free agent linebacker Kwon Alexander to a one-year contract.

Alexander has played in 95 games, starting 86 of those. He's recorded 12.5 sacks, eight interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries.

Last season Alexander was with New York Jets and in that time he started 12 games, recording 69 total tackles, 42 solo tackles, six tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

He has made stops with the 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In order to make room for Alexander on the roster, the Steelers released offensive tackle Jarrid Williams.