Steelers sign defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers are bringing in some defensive line depth.
The team announced Tuesday that it has signed free-agent Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal. The defensive tackle played for the Bengals last season, tallying 12 tackles for loss and 7 sacks.
Ogunjobi spent the first four years of his career in Cleveland after being selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was suspended one game in 2019 for his role in the Steelers-Browns Thursday Night Football brawl.
