Watch CBS News
Steelers

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will not return against Jaguars due to hamstring injury

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Minkah Fitzpatrick has been ruled out of today's game. 

During the first quarter of the Steelers-Jaguars matchup at Acrisure Stadium, Steelers' star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was injured in a non-contact fashion. 

He was briefly down on the field and looked at by medical personnel but was able to get up and get off the field under his own power. 

Despite being able to get up under his own power, Fitzpatrick skipped going to the blue medical tent and instead headed straight to the locker room for evaluation.

Not long after, the Steelers made it official. 

He was originally listed as doubtful but quickly downgraded to out. He will not return. 

First published on October 29, 2023 / 1:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.