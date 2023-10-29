Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will not return against Jaguars due to hamstring injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Minkah Fitzpatrick has been ruled out of today's game.

During the first quarter of the Steelers-Jaguars matchup at Acrisure Stadium, Steelers' star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was injured in a non-contact fashion.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is headed to the locker room after suffering a non contact injury here 🙏

pic.twitter.com/I4cXpoioGB — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 29, 2023

He was briefly down on the field and looked at by medical personnel but was able to get up and get off the field under his own power.

Despite being able to get up under his own power, Fitzpatrick skipped going to the blue medical tent and instead headed straight to the locker room for evaluation.

Not long after, the Steelers made it official.

He was originally listed as doubtful but quickly downgraded to out. He will not return.